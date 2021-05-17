Hundreds of cyclists will take to the street to raise awareness of cycling safety

× Expand Ride of Silence

On May 19 at 7 p.m., the Ride of Silence will begin across America.

In Birmingham, cyclists will take to the road starting at Cahaba Cycles in Homewood in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks cyclists to ride no faster than 12 m.p.h., wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride.

Even though cycling is popular in our state, Alabama continues to be one of the least cycling-friendly states in the nation. The League of American Bicyclists released its annual “Bicycle Friendly States” rankings for 2019 with Alabama ranking 45th overall. Alabama is shown as lagging in the areas of education and encouragement and legislation enforcement.

Everyone is welcome to join the ride on Wednesday. The ride is escorted by the Homewood Police Department. There will be a brief ceremony at 6:50 p.m. before the ride starts to honor those killed and injured.

For more information, visit rideofsilence.org.

— Submitted by Jana White.