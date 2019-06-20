Retro Run brings style to 5K

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.

Leisure suits, striped tube socks, funky wigs, big sunglasses, bell-bottom jeans and tie-dye are all welcome additions to the 2019 Trak Shak Twilight Retro Run on July 27 at 2839 18th St. S. in Homewood.

Runners dress in retro costume for this 5K race, with the top overall male and female finishers each receiving a $100 prize. The runner whose costume is voted ‘Best Retro Costume’ also wins $100.

“This is a great, family-friendly event that we’ve been sponsoring since we took it over from the Birmingham Track Club in the late 1990s,” Jeff Martinez of the Trak Shak said. “It’s a fun race for the adults, but kids enjoy hanging out and watching the cool costumes.”

The top male and female finishers in the Masters category (over age 40) receive $50.

The course runs along the streets in downtown Homewood, a mostly flat course that’s friendly to runners — and walkers — of all fitness levels. While turnout in recent years has been very good, Martinez said this year he hopes the event will draw 500 entrants.

“The Retro Run is kind of a thank-you to the running community in Homewood and metro Birmingham,” he said. “It’s a really fun event that the entire community can have fun at and enjoy, even if they just want to be spectators.”

Registration is $35 through July 26. After that, it’s $40.

Local businesses like Oak Hill Bar & Grill and Momma Goldberg’s will offer coupons in the registration packets for discounts on food, and Birmingham Coca-Cola and Birmingham Budweiser will be on hand to provide liquid refreshments. Music for the event will be provided by DJ Karen.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/TheTrakShakTwilightRetroRun.