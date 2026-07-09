Retro Run 5K combines racing, live music and costumes in Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of Trak Shak

Trak Shak's annual Retro Run 5K returns to Homewood on Saturday, July 25, bringing an evening of racing, live music, costumes, food and beer to downtown.

The race begins at 7 p.m. in front of Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. S., but festivities start much earlier. Race-day registration and packet pickup begin at 4 p.m., followed by a performance from local band Redwood at 6 p.m. The band returns to the stage after the race and plays throughout the evening.

This year's theme celebrates retro country music and Southern rock, and runners are encouraged to dress the part. The event's signature costume contest returns, with participants sporting the most entertaining retro-inspired outfits eligible to compete. Contestants are selected by "spies" stationed along the course, must complete the full 5K and will be judged by crowd applause after the race. The winner receives $100 in cash.

Every race participant receives a commemorative T-shirt and a race bib that doubles as a food and beer ticket. Oak Hill Bar & Grill will cater the post-race meal, while Birmingham Budweiser will provide beer for participants ages 21 and older.

Those who prefer not to run can still join the celebration by purchasing a $10 food and beer ticket. Race registration is $45.

Cash prizes also will be awarded to the overall male and female winners ($100 each), masters male and female winners ages 40 and older ($50 each), along with awards for the top finisher in each age group. A water stop hosted by the Birmingham Track Club will be located on Manhattan Street along the course.

Packet pickup will be held Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Trak Shak and again on race day from 4-6:50 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/TheTrakShakTwilightRetroRun.