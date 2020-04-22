Resolute Running to host virtual run, proceeds benefit local food bank

× Expand Contributed by Resolute Running. Resolute Running Shannon Browne after a run.

Resolute Running is hosting a virtual run challenge May 2 to raise money for the Central Alabama Food Bank.

“In these trying times, many of our fellow Americans are suffering financially, mentally, and physically,” Resolute Running wrote on its website. “By hosting the ‘We are in this Together Social Distance Challenge,’ Resolute Running hopes to alleviate some of the worry and stress our neighbors are experiencing.”

Participants can choose one of four event categories: three miles in three hours, six miles in six hours, 12 miles in 12 hours or 24 miles in 24 hours. On May 2, participants are to run or walk the number of miles they signed up for within the allotted time frame.

Per social distancing guidelines, the challenge will be completed all over the greater Birmingham area — in participants’ neighborhoods, on the trails, or wherever they can exercise while remaining physically distant.

“We refuse to be socially distant!” Resolute Running said. “We will stay physically apart, but we can still unite.”

After completing the challenge, Resolute Running is asking participants to post their results on social media with the hashtag #RRtogether. Various participants who use the hashtag will be selected to win prizes.

All those who participate will have a We are in this Together Social Distance Challenge shirt mailed to them.

For more information and to sign up for the challenge, visit resoluterunning.com/social-distance-challenge.html.