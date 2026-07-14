Residents invited to help shape Homewood's future through comprehensive plan meetings

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Homewood

Homewood residents are invited to help shape the city's future during a series of Connect Homewood Comprehensive Plan meetings and feedback sessions July 22-24.

The public engagement process begins Wednesday, July 22, at the Homewood Public Library with two topic-specific discussions. The first, from noon to 1 p.m., will focus on growth, conservation and development, followed by a session on arts, culture and civics from 4-5 p.m.

The day concludes with a community presentation at 6 p.m. in the Homewood City Hall Council Chambers, where the planning team will present an early vision for the city's future. The presentation also will be livestreamed at cityofhomewood.com/live-stream.

Residents will have additional opportunities to review the draft plan during Open Studio hours at the Homewood Public Library's Round Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 24. During those sessions, community members can review ideas and early recommendations, explore the draft Growth & Conservation Map, ask questions and provide feedback one-on-one with the planning team.

Additional topic-specific meetings include:

Thursday, July 23, noon to 1 p.m. – Economic Development

Thursday, July 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Getting Around Homewood (Walking, Biking and Driving)

Friday, July 24, noon to 1 p.m. – Parks, Recreation and Open Space

Friday, July 24, 3-4 p.m. – Housing and Neighborhoods

City officials encourage residents to participate, whether they attend an entire meeting or simply stop by during open studio hours.

For more information, visit connecthomewood.com.