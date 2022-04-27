Resident helps feral cat population

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Todd Lehman, founder of Animal Rescue Solutions, holds closed the jaw of Tom, one of Lehman’s rescued cats, as Dr. Bill Lamb draws blood during a routine visit at Vulcan Park Animal Care in Homewood.

Todd Lehman has spent the past few years trying to solve the feral cat problem in Homewood.

“It’s a real problem,” Lehman said. “A lot come out of apartment complexes.”

Lehman said because there are abandonment issues, part of his aim is to raise awareness to persuade cat owners to spay and neuter their animals.

Lehman’s organization, Animal Rescue Solutions, works with almost 100 feral cats, working alongside Vulcan Park Animal Care to provide medical care. Lehman’s organization feeds, traps and spays colonies and uses adoption agencies to find homes for those cats that are able to be adopted.

Tracy Moore, the animal control officer for the Homewood Police Department, said if she catches feral cats, she can rely on Lehman to take care of them. Moore said she’s aware of two colonies that are well kept up because of Animal Rescue Solutions.

Feral cats don’t usually cause problems and actually take care of the rat population and other unwanted critters, Moore said.

Lehman will take pets to be spayed and neutered and help pay their medical bills. He is always looking for fosters and people who can donate food toward the colonies.

Since he began partnering with Vulcan Park Animal Care, Lehman said no cats have had to be euthanized. Because not all feral cats can be adopted, it’s important to stop overpopulation, Lehman said.

For more information, visit Animal Rescue Solutions on Facebook.