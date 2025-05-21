Rescue dog Gizmo competes for shelter grant after jaw-dropping makeover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society Gizmo, a small but mighty rescue dog from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, is one of three finalists in the 14th annual Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest.

Wahl®, a professional and home grooming company, is shining a national spotlight on incredible dog rescue transformations—and one local pup is stealing hearts. Gizmo, a small but mighty rescue dog from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, is one of three finalists in the 14th annual Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest. And with your help, he could win a $10,000 grant for his shelter.

For the 14th year, Wahl® and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have teamed up to find shelter dogs in need. Wahl® donated much-needed grooming supplies and in return rescue organizations from across the country shared some of the most inspiring before and after photos — including the Top 3 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2025. Gizmo’s transformation stood out among hundreds of entries for its dramatic impact and emotional backstory.

"Here at Wahl, we are proud to support shelters that save lives every day," said Zach Wyer, Senior Director of Marketing for Wahl. "A good bath and grooming uncovers some of the most vulnerable pets' hidden potential to find families looking to adopt. And, as a marketer, this is the most rewarding and inspirational part of the job."

Meet Gizmo

Locked in a dark basement and buried under pounds of matted fur, Gizmo couldn’t walk, see or even eat. After nearly two hours of careful grooming, more than two pounds of filthy, painful matting were removed, revealing a tiny dog ready to see the world again. Today, Gizmo is thriving, tail wagging and awaiting his forever home.

How To Vote for Your Favorite Dirty Dog

Visit @WahlPets on TikTok to watch each finalist’s transformation story. Then, vote by commenting #WahlDirtyDogsContest on your favorite video, there is no limit to the number of comments allowed per person. Voting is open through June 13. By commenting, you can win, too. Each comment will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a Wahl® Pets Prize Pack. The dog’s video with the most comments wins a $10,000 grant for their shelter, with 2nd place winning $3,000 and 3rd place winning $2,000. Each of these monetary grants will have a huge impact on giving even more dogs a shot at a new beginning.

Meet the Other Finalists

Mattie (Martinsburg, WV): Rescued from a hoarding situation, Mattie was adopted by her foster family after receiving much-needed grooming and love.

Lenny Kravitz (Selma, CA): Found on a rural road covered in ticks and dreadlocks, he’s now living a pampered life in Pennsylvania.

Wahl® is also proud to continue its partnership with animal advocate Lee Asher, who has made it his mission to raise awareness about shelter animals through rescue work, advocacy, and education. Asher, animal advocate and founder of The Asher House, travels the country to highlight the magic of pet adoption and operates an animal sanctuary that provides care for at-risk animals.

“The Dirty Dogs Contest is one of my favorite campaigns because it shows what rescue work is all about—taking a dog who’s been forgotten and helping them shine,” said Asher. “It’s amazing what a simple groom can do for a dog’s confidence, comfort, and adoptability. These dogs just need a little help to show the world who they really are.”