Rep. Sewell to Host Live Telephone Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will continue her Congress in Your Community Tour, hosting a live Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Rep. Sewell and her special guests will discuss the impacts of the latest developments in Washington including litigation against the Trump Administration, attacks on federal workers, the dismantling of the Department of Education, and Republicans’ cuts to health care. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions or just listen in.

Special guests will include Nikki McKinney, Senior Advisor for Policy and Public Affairs of Democracy Forward; Dr. Everett Kelley, National President, American Federation of Government Employees; Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education; and Dr. Ted Greer, Jr., CEO, Alabama Regional Medical Services.

Constituents should register in advance to receive a call by visiting Rep. Sewell’s official website at https://sewell.house.gov/telephone.