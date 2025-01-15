Event Reminder: MLK Day 5K Drum Run this Saturday

The annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run will return to Birmingham this Saturday.

Hosted by The Leftover Energy Foundation, the 9th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run in Birmingham is a fun and active event to celebrate the MLK Day holiday weekend. Since its 2012 inception in Atlanta, the race has grown to over 2,000 runners/walkers and featured over 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups.

The race features a 5K, a 10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk options for both youth and adults. Participants will enjoy live drumline performances from local schools along the course, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The event promotes inclusivity, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Each participant receives a race goodie bag, including an official event shirt, and there are incentives for nonprofit and community groups to register as teams. Visit mlkday5kbham.com for more information or to register.