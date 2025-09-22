Reminder: Runoff election is Tuesday, Sept. 23

Homewood voters in Ward 3 will return to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 23, to decide the final seat on the City Council.

The runoff between John Manzelli and Chris Lane follows the Aug. 26 municipal election, where Manzelli led the field with 633 votes and Lane finished second with 454. Because no candidate received a majority, the two advanced under city election rules. Keith Young (125 votes) and Greg Cobb (78 votes) rounded out the Ward 3 race.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, for Ward 3 residents.

About the candidates: Manzelli, chair of theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, has campaigned on redevelopment, transparency and support for the arts. Lane, founder of local produce distributor C Lane Company, has emphasized fiscal responsibility, communication and small business support.

Both say they are committed to working with Mayor Jennifer Andress and City Manager Glen Adams as Homewood transitions to a new council-manager form of government.