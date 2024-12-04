Homewood Christmas Parade less than a week away

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood

Homewood's annual Christmas parade will return to the streets of downtown Homewood next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Homewood Public Library and travel east on Oxmoor Road. Then, it will turn left onto 18th Street South, travel under the Christmas Star and turn right onto 29th Avenue. It will then turn left onto 19th Street, travel past city hall and turn left onto 28th Avenue.

For more information or to register for the parade, visit https://www.homewoodparks.com/special-events.