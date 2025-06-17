Reminder: Golf carts not allowed on public roadways

× Expand Stock Photo Yellow diamond shaped sign sign reading No Golf Carts with graphics and illustration. There are trees and blue sky in background Yellow diamond shaped sign sign reading No Golf Carts with graphics and illustration. There are trees and blue sky in background

As a reminder to the community, both the city of Homewood and the Homewood Police Department have shared messages reiterating that golf carts are not permitted on public roads.

The HPD says they have received reports of both children and adults driving golf carts on public roads and wants to remind all residents that traditional golf carts are not street legal under Alabama law and may not be operated on public roadways in Homewood.

Additionally, children are never permitted to drive golf carts on public streets, under any circumstance. The department also notes that there is an important difference between golf carts and low-speed vehicles (LSVs).

What Counts as a LEGAL Road Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) in Alabama?

To qualify as a legal LSV, the vehicle must:

Be registered with your county and display a valid tag

Be insured, just like a standard vehicle

Include required safety features (seatbelts, headlights, mirrors, turn signals, child restraints if needed, etc.)

Be operated by a licensed driver age 16 or older

Only be driven on roads where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less

Properly registered and insured LSVs that meet these criteria may be driven on public roads in Homewood by licensed drivers.

The city encourages residents to adhere to these rules and talk to children about the dangers and legal restrictions of operating golf carts on streets.