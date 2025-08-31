Registration opens for 2025 Homewood Witches Ride

× Expand Photo by Dan Starnes. Witches Ride Witches ride through Homewood in last year’s ride on Oct. 30.

Registration is now open for the 13th annual Homewood Witches Ride, set to take place Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. The popular Halloween tradition invites participants to dress in their best witchy attire and “fly” through town tossing candy to spectators along a designated route.

This year’s event will feature a new “Battle of the Bands” theme, updated route, and a post-ride celebration at The Edge.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Candy zones and additional event details will be posted on the group’s Instagram page in the coming weeks.

Visit here to register or learn more.