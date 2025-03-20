Registration now open for Girls Rock Birmingham summer camp

× Expand Photo by Jennifer Alsabrook-Turner Local kids perform at the Girls Rock Birmingham summer showcase in 2024.

Girls Rock Birmingham will host its annual summer rock camp at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in West Homewood from July 7-11, culminating in a showcase open to the public on July 12 at Saturn Birmingham.

The camp is designed to be an empowering experience for girls and gender expansive youth ages 9-16, assisted by a mentor team of former campers ages 17-21. Girls Rock organizations exist throughout the world, and Birmingham is the home to the only Girls Rock program in Alabama.

The program began in 2015 and grew in popularity each year. In 2020 the camp was moved to an online format and returned to meeting in person last year, with a highly successful week of music learning and performing, culminating in a high-energy showcase at Cahaba Brewing Company.

Girls Rock Birmingham is a nonprofit program that fosters a solid foundation for girls, trans and nonbinary young people to grow confidently as individuals while developing rewarding musical skills. The organization hosts monthly workshops in addition to the weeklong Girls Rock Summer Camp.

During camp, the girls learn to play an instrument (drums, guitar, bass, keyboard or vocals) and are placed into groups that form bands. The bands work together to write an original song which they then perform at the showcase at the end of camp.

Instrument instruction and songwriting is taught by a team of women and gender expansive folks who are all local professional music instructors. In addition, the camp day includes workshops on topics such as rock fashion, merchandise making and empowerment through self-defense. Last year’s workshops featured discussions led by Birmingham Poet Laureate Salaam Green and Birmingham Mountain Radio’s Dru Cunningham. The campers also enjoy daily performances by local artists as well.

The showcase is open to the public and will feature each band performing its original song as well as raffle items and other fun surprises.

Register at girlsrockbham.org.