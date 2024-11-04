Registration for Homewood Christmas parade now open

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson People line 18th Street South in downtown Homewood during the 2022 annual Star Lighting and Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Registration for Homewood's annual Christmas parade opened on Monday.

The parade, taking place on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m., is limited to 50 entries. This year's theme is "Walking in a Homewood Wonderland."

All participants are encouraged to decorate their entries to be on theme as each one will be judged on theme, originality, personality and presentation. Award categories for this year's parade include Best Homewood Wonderland Entry, Best Scout Entry, Best Entry by a Civic Organization and Best Business Entry.

For those interested in participating, visit https://www.homewoodparks.com/special-events for more information or to register.