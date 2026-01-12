Registration closes Jan. 14 for Homewood Chamber’s State of the City luncheon

× Expand Homewood Chamber Luncheon

Registration closes Jan. 14 for the Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s January Monthly Membership Luncheon and State of the City Address, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Valley Hotel Homewood.

The annual luncheon brings together local leaders, business owners and community members to hear updates on city priorities and upcoming initiatives for 2026.

Cost to attend is $35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers. For details or to register, visit homewoodchamber.org.