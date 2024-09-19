Referendum recap: What happens after Tuesday?

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Alex Wyatt stands outside City Hall on Sept. 18, 2024.

With Homewood's city manager referendum just five days away, the community chatter has amped up around the topic in recent weeks.

As residents prepare to head to the polls and cast their vote, lets take a final look at what happens if the referendum passes or fails.

If the referendum to hire a city manager who would run the day-to-day operation of the city is passed, meaning a majority vote yes, then the City Council will likely take immediate steps to hire an interim city manager with previous experience. Alex Wyatt, council president, said this would keep the city from having a months-long void in the position as the next council and mayor, to be elected in 2025, work to hire the long-term city manager.

In November 2025, Homewood's newly elected council and mayor would transition the city from its current mayor/council government structure and five-ward, 11-member council to a city manager/council format with four wards and a five-member council, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president

If the referendum fails, meaning a majority vote no, then Homewood could still hire a city manager if the council approved an ordinance, but Wyatt says the city will need to evaluate what their next steps will be before making a decision.

Wyatt will take over as mayor on Nov. 1 as Mayor Patrick McClusky announced his retirement at a council meeting on Aug. 26.

"I hope that everyone does get out to vote," said Wyatt, "and that they vote whatever they feel is best for the city."

Regardless of the outcome, Wyatt plans to finish out the term by working to improve city function efficiencies.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Ward 1: Homewood Recreation Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road

Ward 2: Senior Citizens Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School, 901 College Avenue

Ward 4: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 5: Shades Cahaba School, 3001 Independence Drive