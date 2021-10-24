Red Mountain Garden Club taking orders for its 38th annual Greenery Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Garden Club. Sale Co-Chair Lucy Gaede, left, and Sale Chair Lucie Haynes.

The Red Mountain Garden Club is dedicated to stimulating a knowledge and love of gardening and helping to preserve and protect the environment.

The club, which was founded in Birmingham in 1927, has also pursued numerous civic projects, including efforts to help support the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

But the club’s biggest and perhaps most visible project has likely been the Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art downtown.

Red Mountain Garden Club created the garden, which first opened to the public in May 1959, and has since worked to maintain it.

To help support the project, club members developed Birmingham’s first holiday “pop-up-shop,” known as The Greenery Sale.

And this year, the club is hosting its 38th annual Greenery Sale to support the garden, with club members and other designers creating a wonderland of Christmas and holiday decorations, according to a club news release.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will look different in 2021.

“Our traditional kick off to the holiday season, where our loyal patrons would line up early to get just the right items to decorate their home, will be terribly missed,” said Lucie Haynes, the event chairwoman. “But the good news is we have adjusted to make things work.”

The club has adjusted its procedures for ordering and pickup to keep sale patrons safe from the pandemic.

The 2021 sale will be by pre-order only and will have two safe shopping options, according to the release.

Patrons can mail in an order from available at redmountaingardenclub.org/greenery-sale.

They can also shop online at redmountaingardenclub.square.site.

The club will provide easy drive-through pick-up at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, December 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

As usual, the sale will offer many beautiful garlands by the yard and wreaths of multiple sizes.

The garlands and wreaths will be available using the mail-in order form, and many more items will be available on the club’s new online store.

These other items include boxwood trees, kissing balls, amaryllis bulbs, large red bows, cut greenery bundles and the club’s signature traditional mailbox toppers.

Numerous floral designers are featured in the online store, and many of the unique items on sale are created and decorated by club members.

The Greenery Sale is known for selling products only made with fresh greenery and nothing with glitter or fake snow, according to the club website.

For those who like to create their own holiday arrangements, the sale typically features a lage variety of fresh-cut greenery from the members’ own gardens.

The Memorial Garden is “dedicated to those who by their works and gifts have beautified our city,” according to a motto written on a wall near the garden.

The club’s fundraising efforts over the years have helped to not only maintain the garden but to make substantial upgrades to the facility when needed to meet the modern requirements of an urban public garden, according to a club news release.

To take a virtual tour of the garden with Graham Boettcher, the R. Hugh Daniel Director of the Birmingham Museum of Art, go to artsbma.org/red-mountain-garden-club-memorial-garden.

For more information about the club, go to redmountaingardenclub.org.

