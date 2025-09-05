Recently sold homes in Homewood September 2025

×
ADDRESS: 400 Sterrett Ave.
- BED/BATH: 5/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,533 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Edgewood
- LIST PRICE: $1,350,000
- SALE PRICE: $1,350,000
ADDRESS: 126 Stratford Circle
- BED/BATH: 5/3 and 2 halves
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,932 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
- LIST PRICE: $1,200,000
- SALE PRICE: $1,000,000
ADDRESS: 1532 Sutherland Place
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,726 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
- LIST PRICE: $750,000
- SALE PRICE: $805,000
ADDRESS: 1029 Edgewood Blvd.
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,496 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Edgewood
- LIST PRICE: $549,900
- SALE PRICE: $605,000
ADDRESS: 1116 Columbiana Road
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,467 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Lakeshore Drive area
- LIST PRICE: $415,000
- SALE PRICE: $408,000
ADDRESS: 1725 Windsor Blvd.
- BED/BATH: 3/1.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,351 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Samford University area
- LIST PRICE: $300,000
- SALE PRICE: $330,000