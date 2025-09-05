Recently sold homes in Homewood September 2025

ADDRESS: 400 Sterrett Ave.

  • BED/BATH: 5/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,533 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Edgewood
  • LIST PRICE: $1,350,000
  • SALE PRICE: $1,350,000

ADDRESS: 126 Stratford Circle

  • BED/BATH: 5/3 and 2 halves
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,932 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
  • LIST PRICE: $1,200,000
  • SALE PRICE: $1,000,000

ADDRESS: 1532 Sutherland Place

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,726 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
  • LIST PRICE: $750,000
  • SALE PRICE: $805,000

ADDRESS: 1029 Edgewood Blvd.

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,496 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Edgewood
  • LIST PRICE: $549,900
  • SALE PRICE: $605,000

ADDRESS: 1116 Columbiana Road 

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,467 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Lakeshore Drive area
  • LIST PRICE: $415,000
  • SALE PRICE: $408,000

ADDRESS: 1725 Windsor Blvd.

  • BED/BATH: 3/1.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,351 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Samford University area
  • LIST PRICE: $300,000
  • SALE PRICE: $330,000