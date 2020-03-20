Real & Rosemary donates 'Hero Meals' to UAB doctors, nurses, medical support

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Real and Rosemary delivery donations Jennifer Mims, owner of Real and Rosemary and Caveat Coffee in Homewood, hands two dishes of food to Jenny Jones, a nurse at the Whitaker Clinic, as she delivers food to the office staff at the clinic at UAB Medicine on Friday, March 20, 2020. Real and Rosemary is matching donations made to the restaurant and working with the UAB Health System, and other hospitals in the Birmingham area, to deliver food and coffee, from Caveat Coffee, to doctors, nurses and hospital staff on the frontlines during the Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Erin Nelson

Real & Rosemary Jennifer Mims has set up a way for her customers to donate coffee and warm, nutritious food to doctors, nurses and medical support at UAB Hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers go to Real & Rosemary’s online ordering website and select a Hero Meals or Hero Coffee option from the menu. Whatever customers purchase is matched one-to-one by a food or coffee donation.

“Right now, restaurants are taking a big financial hit — we all are,” Mims said. “But at the same time, when I look around the medical community, especially in Birmingham, they’re putting their lives at risk every day. And they don’t get the choice to come to work or not.”

From her experience working in the restaurant industry, Mims said she knows what it feels like to work long hours without being able to take a break. That’s why she wants to help support the medical community in this time by bringing them meals, she said.

“Hopefully it will be some encouragement to them as they’re working,” she said.

Several customers have already made generous donations, Mims said. In just two days since starting the Hero Meals, 250 meals have already been donated to the medical communtiy, Mims said Friday.

The meals vary depending on what’s available but are typically a protein and two sides. For example, Mims said Friday’s delivery was grilled chicken with macaroni and green peas.

“Overall, we have really healthy food that’s pretty clean,” she said. “It’s good to boost your immune system and eat, especially during a time like this.”

Mims is a native of Clanton, Alabama, and doesn’t have any family in the greater Birmingham area. Her team at Real & Rosemary has become her family and has been excited to help out, she said.

“We’ve had several who volunteered to deliver the meals and help us with that,” she said. “I’m really grateful because they’re a big part of making this work.”

Despite it being a tough week in the restaurant industry as sales have dramatically decreased, Mims said she has seen lots of encouragement.

“We’ve had a lot of people check on us,” she said. “That’s one of the great things about being a part of the community in Homewood — everyone takes care of each other. We’re very thankful for that, and we want to pay it forward during this time.”

Mims said she will continue to deliver these meals as long as people keep purchasing Hero meals and as long as they’re able. The Jefferson County Health Department ordered all restaurants in the county cease dine-in activity, but restaurants are currently still able to prepare food for to-go and delivery orders.

Caveat Coffee, which Mims also owns, is also currently open and has a drive-through window for customers to use.