× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Victor and Blanca Trejo own La Hacienda Supermarket off Green Springs Highway in West Homewood. The couple has lived and worked here for 20 years, and their three children attend Homewood City Schools.

"We live here because the schools are so good, and our kids love it," Blanca Trejo said. "And the people of Homewood have supported our store for a long time. We absolutely love it here. I wouldn't live anywhere else."

Victor Trejo said the store is also a way of bringing something with them: "We are proud to represent our home of Mexico here in Homewood."