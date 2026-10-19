Reader memories from Homewood: Sue Graphos

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News

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Sue Graphos has owned Sam’s Super Sandwiches since 1970. She remembers weekends with her friends, nickels for movies, the simple pleasures of a neighborhood where everyone knew your name.

“Saturday mornings, we’d ride bikes downtown and watch a movie for 15 cents. Then we’d buy a Coke and popcorn, get an all-day sucker from the machine, then head to Grants Five & Dime after the show. It was a full day for practically nothing.”

“I still walk my dog around home and the store, and that’s how I meet people. That’s how community happens.”