× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Sue Graphos at Sam's Super Sandwiches.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Sue Graphos has owned Sam’s Super Sandwiches since 1970. She remembers weekends with her friends, nickels for movies, the simple pleasures of a neighborhood where everyone knew your name.

“Saturday mornings, we’d ride bikes downtown and watch a movie for 15 cents. Then we’d buy a Coke and popcorn, get an all-day sucker from the machine, then head to Grants Five & Dime after the show. It was a full day for practically nothing.”

“I still walk my dog around home and the store, and that’s how I meet people. That’s how community happens.”