× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Margaret Ann Shumace infront of Homewood Toy and Hobby.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Margaret Ann Shumace grew up going to Elmore’s Five and Dime store. Her childhood was Homewood itself: walking downtown from Our Lady of Sorrows church, eating breakfast or lunch, then riding bikes to the pool where everyone gathered in the summer.

“We’d walk from church and stop for a hot dog or an egg sandwich. Then we’d ride our bikes to the pool, and it was always standing room only. We knew someone on every street. That was Homewood.”

“Now we’re celebrating the store’s 75th anniversary, and my grandparents’ legacy continues. But I see how the neighborhood is changing. The world we grew up in — where everyone belonged — that’s what we're trying to hold onto.”