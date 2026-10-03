× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Mantooth Interiors owner Lynette Mantooth with designer Danielle Manakides at Matooth Interiors.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Lynette Mantooth has watched Homewood from behind the counter of Mantooth Interiors since 1973. She has seen the neighborhood thrive on foot traffic, weddings, parent weekends and customers from across the state who frequent the store.

“If it snows, I’m walking to the store. That’s how I know this is the right place to be. I’ve spent more time here than anywhere else, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

“Every holiday is a memory — the Fourth of July fireworks with customers invited to watch, Christmas open houses, a winter wonderland feeling. In 2014, when the snow came, everyone slept here. We’re mom and pop, and we help one another. It takes a village.”