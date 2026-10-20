× Expand Photo courtesy of Karim Shamsi-Basha Jessica Brasfield Mackin at Nadeau Furniture.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Jessica Brasfield Mackin was born and raised in Homewood. She opened Nadeau Furniture in what used to be the movie theater in downtown Homewood, working with contractors to preserve its past: original ceilings, original doors, and a balcony built during segregation that once served the African American community.

“Working to preserve what’s left of the history, because it matters. We found the original ceiling, the balcony that was built for Black customers. This building tells the whole story.”

“I remember going to school at Shades Cahaba, the YMCA, all of it made Homewood special. As the city gets larger and changes, we have to protect what remains — especially Rosedale. That’s where it all began. Our diversity is so important.”