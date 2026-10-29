× Expand Photo by Karim-Shamsi Basha Janice Jackson volunteers with the food pantry at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Rosedale.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Janice Jackson has lived her entire life in Rosedale, growing up on 26th Avenue South in a neighborhood where church, school and community were woven together. She and her husband, Alprentice Jackson, raised their family there, and though the kids have moved away, Rosedale remains the place they call home.

“I loved going to school in our neighborhood. We’d go to Sunday school at Baptist Union Missionary Church and eat breakfast. We loved Rosedale, and Rosedale took care of us.”

“When someone moved in, everyone helped. When someone needed anything, we showed up. That’s Rosedale. That’s what it means to belong to a place, to let a place belong to you.”