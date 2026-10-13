× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Theodora Abbeyluxe owner, Dora Cothren Sarris, right, is with Arianna Sarris Owen, center, and Heather Stignani.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Dora Cothren Sarris has spent 32 years in her store that she loves, Theodora, and living in the same house where she grew up in Hollywood. She has watched Homewood grow, yet the community bonds she treasures remain.

“We walked downtown for homecoming dresses, to the hobby shop, to the shoe stores. Before the malls came, everybody shopped here. Dino’s hotdogs, Outtakes restaurant—those were our gathering places.”

“What I know about Homewood is community. I’ve watched three generations come through the store at 13, and I’m now watching their children go to college and have kids of their own.”