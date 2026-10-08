× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Dennis Bush is gym supervisoe at the Lee Community Center in Rosedale.

Homewood Star readers shared their memories of the city as part of Homewood's centennial celebration. The full list of reader memories can be found at thehomewoodstar.com/news/reader-memories-from-homewood.

Dennis Bush grew up in Rosedale. He works as the gym supervisor at the Lee Community Center, and the way he got that job makes him smile every time.

“I was 14 and playing basketball when the director at the time, Norman Dill, put the whistle around my neck and asked if I could watch the gym for an hour. I did, and I have done it since that day, and I absolutely love it.”

“Rosedale is one of the best places on earth. Everyone knows everyone, and there is a strong sense of community and family. This job is my calling. It keeps me connected to the neighborhood, and the kids who come every day are wonderful.”