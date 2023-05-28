Raptors, summer events coming to the library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright. Children enjoy Donut Olympics at a past event at the Homewood Public Library.

Raptors will be paying a visit to the Homewood Public Library this month.

On June 20, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., handlers from the Alabama Wildlife Center will bring “rad raptors” for a children’s event in the large auditorium. The event is open to all ages.

Also in the children’s department, there will be a “drums and dance” event on June 26 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. in the large auditorium. Well-known Birmingham percussionist Barry Johnson will show guests how to drum, while his friends from the Sahi On Ko Djony dance company perform along with him.

The month’s first science camp will be June 13 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the Lee Community Center, with another science camp from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the West Homewood Senior Center on June 27. The camps are for all ages and guests will participate in experiments about the different states of matter at both camps.

Also for all ages, there will be a “dance discovery” with the Alabama Ballet from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. on June 28 in the large auditorium. The program is put on by Alabama Ballet and teaches about the way ballet dancers move “all together now,” such as the swans in “Swan Lake,” which is called the “corps de ballet.”

In the teen department, teenagers can participate this month in a tiny art contest, where they will face each other to see who can build the best masterpiece on a three-by-three canvas. Kits are included and must be picked up between June 1 and June 12. Once done, bring it to the adult services desk to be entered. The contest is open to rising 6th through 12th grade students.

Teenagers will also learn to decorate donuts from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 13 in the large auditorium. Donuts and decorations will be provided.

Teenage girls can learn self-defense on June 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the large auditorium. Karen Mitchell from Impact Martial Arts will teach girls “how to size up a situation and decide what they should do.” Difficult topics will be discussed, the library said.

Teens can also learn to brew potions on June 29 from noon to 1 p.m. in room 109. A variety of juices will be available to mix in fun potion bottles to “make your very own concoctions and decide the mystical effects.”

In the adult department, there will be a chance to learn how to make henna designs and tattoos on June 3 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will take place in the large auditorium.

There is also a Red Cross blood drive scheduled for June 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the large auditorium. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, downloading the Blood Donor app or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code HWDLibrary.

Multiple book clubs will also meet throughout the month at the library.

To register for these events and see more, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.