R(un) for One 5K moves to Homewood for 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lifeline Children’s Services. Runners pose for a photo at the R(un) for One 5K for Lifeline Children’s Services at Veterans Park in Hoover in August 2021.

Lifeline Children’s Services, a Shelby County-based nonprofit that seeks to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs of orphaned and vulnerable children in more than 14 countries, is moving its annual Birmingham area R(un) for One 5K from Hoover to Homewood this year.

Last year, the event was held at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road, but this year, Lifeline is moving the 5K to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church at 1114 Oxmoor Road in Homewood. Dawson Memorial is providing a lot of assistance with the run this year and offered to be the host site, said Brittany Finch, the event coordinator.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 24. There will be a 5K at 8 a.m., followed by a 1-mile run at 8:45 a.m. There also will be inflatables for kids. All participants should receive a T-shirt and medal, Finch said.

Last year, there were R(un) for One 5Ks in seven other cities around the Southeast on the same day, but this year Homewood will be the only specific run site, Finch said. Lifeline decided to cut back on race sites due to not having event coordinators in other states, Finch said. However, the organization once again will offer a “Run Where You Are” option and encourage people in other areas to either participate in the fundraiser on their own or in small groups with others near them, Finch said.

Last year’s 5K in Hoover attracted about 300 runners and raised $150,000, Finch said. The total raised from all run sites last year was $200,000, including more than 1,000 runners, she said. Most of the money raised came from businesses sponsoring the event, Finch said. This year’s goal is $200,000.

The cost to participate is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile fun run. The 5K will be timed by staff from the Trak Shak, Finch said.

All money raised goes toward Lifeline’s (un)adopted orphan care ministry.

WEB: runforone5k.org