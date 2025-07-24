Questions with the Candidates: Ward 4 candidates on why they're running

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Winslow Armstead and Kristin Williams are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

Armstead:

One of our core family values is to raise your hand and serve. Since moving to Homewood in 2016, we embraced that principle-starting by coaching our youngest daughter’s basketball team. We coached for four years, up through her time at Homewood Middle School, and truly enjoyed the opportunity. That experience showed me how much joy there is in building relationships while serving the community.

In 2021, I was honored to serve Homewood in a different capacity-on the Planning Commission. The body plays a vital role in shaping the city’s physical growth and character. We work to ensure development aligns with Homewood’s long-term goals, serve as a bridge between applicants, residents, staff and elected officials, and offer guidance that informs City Council decisions. I now serve as the Vice Chair of the Planning Commission, and I serve as a supernumerary on the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA), which offers zoning variances, clarifies zoning language, and hears appeals.

These roles have given me a strong understanding of Homewood’s challenges, opportunities, and inner workings. That foundation-along with a deep commitment to service-has inspired me to run for Ward 4 of City Council now.

Williams:

I decided to run for city council because I have raised my three boys here and I love this city. Loving Homewood is not just a day for our family. It is a way of life. We have seen great decisions made over the 32 years we have lived here, and we have seen some not great decisions. I have also witnessed activity that is cause for concern, so I decided to jump in the race. I want to lay a solid foundation for this new government and for Homewood moving forward into the next one hundred years.

