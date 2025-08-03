Questions with the Candidates: Ward 4 candidates on stormwater management, flooding concerns

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Winslow Armstead and Kristin Williams are running to represent Ward 4.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Armstead: Stormwater management is a regional issue. With more than 28,000 residents, we still depend on parts of stormwater infrastructure designed and built for less than 10,000 residents 80 to 100 years ago. We need to continue to invest in expanding and upgrading the aging infrastructure and work closely with residents, businesses and other stakeholders as we move forward to make sure proposed solutions are feasible and will allow our city to continue to be one of the best communities to live in in America.

Williams: Stormwater management is an ongoing challenge that we face in Homewood that is a priority at City Hall. We consistently review cases with the Board of Zoning Adjustments that have stormwater management as some aspect of the conversation. Stormwater is a critical factor in determining whether a project is viable and whether it could negatively impact neighboring properties. Much of the challenge stems from increased building density and our aging infrastructure. We need to continue to evaluate our city’s infrastructure along with understanding that the efforts at City Hall are to try to help balance the desire to update and make changes to one’s property alongside the impact that this may have to adjacent properties. Addressing this issue long-term will require collaboration between neighbors and the city. It will take thoughtful planning, shared understanding, and ongoing investment to ensure that stormwater doesn’t become a barrier to enjoyment of life in Homewood.

