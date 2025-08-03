Questions with the Candidates: Ward 4 candidates on managing growth

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Winslow Armstead and Kristin Williams are running to represent Ward 4.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

Armstead: To manage growth, we need to start by taking a step back and looking at everything together and not looking at things individually because they all must work in concert for the betterment of the City of Homewood. Take Brookwood Village, for example: its redevelopment should align with a broader vision along the Lakeshore and Shades Creek corridor. What do we want that corridor to look like over the next 10 to 15 years? That vision should guide our decision before we approve individual projects. The same approach applies to other key areas like Green Springs, Valley Avenue, Downtown Homewood, and so on. We need a cohesive plan that outlines how each area fits into the city’s future. A clear, forward-thinking roadmap will help us make strategic decisions that serve both current and future residents.

Williams: Samford is a vital part of our city. We need to be good neighbors and allow their growth, while minimizing the impact on the rest of our city. Samford is in Ward Four, so it is of great concern to my constituents. We need to hold townhall meetings with homeowners, students, the President of Samford and all the stakeholders. I would encourage active, organic communication regarding the needs of Samford and the citizens of Homewood.

