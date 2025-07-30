Questions with the Candidates: Ward 4 candidates on improving communication between city leadership, residents

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Winslow Armstead and Kristin Williams are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

Armstead: Strong communication is essential for building trust and meaningful relationships between city leadership and the community. Through walking the neighborhoods, I’ve consistently heard how much our neighbors value the weekly newsletters from Jennifer Andress, and I as well. I plan to maintain that existing level of communication with the newsletter and extend it to the new Ward 4. These newsletters are a vital tool for keeping residents informed throughout the process.

We also have room to grow communication between city leadership and residents. We need to be creative and think out of the box in how we are meeting with residents. For instance, I have already started trying to explore the value in utilizing virtual calls as a forum for the ward to allow anyone who has questions or concerns to discuss them with other residents. My goal is to make participation easier and more convenient for families with busy schedules. Ultimately, strong communication can open the door to greater involvement. I’d like to explore ideas such as designating street-level leaders to gather feedback or forming ward-specific committees focused on key issues like Brookwood Village, Creekside development, or traffic concerns. By creating multiple channels for input, we can ensure more voices are heard and more residents feel empowered to help shape Homewood’s future. .

Williams: I believe in transparency in our city government and plan to hold town hall meetings and office hours. I also plan to publicize the upcoming council, planning, and zoning committee meetings so citizens have a better chance to plan and prepare.

