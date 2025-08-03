Questions with the Candidates: Ward 3 candidates on supporting Homewood City Schools

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young are running to represent Ward 3.

They spoke with The Homewood Star about their candidacies. Here are answers to a key question about the race.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

Greg Cobb: Keep them like they are. Birmingham tried to annex Homewood twice in past history. I think the last time was in the 60s, and fortunately, it didn't pass. Actually, it did pass one time, but they found out that they didn't advertise the vote long enough, and they made them revote and it didn't pass. I think our schools are fine. We leave them alone. Don't mess with the schools. Don't overload them by building more apartments — that was a concern.

Chris Lane: Our schools are vital to the success of our City. I am committed to keeping Homewood schools the top-ranked in Alabama — by giving them the resources they need to continue thriving and planning for the future. I believe my role as a councilor is to get out of their way so they can keep doing what they do best. Strong schools and help create strong neighborhoods and a thriving city.

John Manzelli: My own children attend Homewood City Schools because of their excellence—and I want to make sure that standard continues for every family. I recently met with our superintendent to talk about exactly this. Some of our elementary schools are in real need of long-term repairs or even replacement. The most critical role for the City Council will be helping identify funding sources to support these capital needs. We must work closely with school leadership to ensure our schools have the facilities and resources they need to remain a model for Alabama. Strong schools are the heart of a strong city.

Keith Young: Homewood’s public schools are one of the biggest reasons families choose to live here. But with Edgewood Elementary bursting at the seams, Shades Cahaba in need of major updates, and serious conversations underway about building a new intermediate school, it’s clear we need to plan ahead, not play catch-up. As a parent and longtime resident, I understand how critical it is that we support our schools not just with praise, but with real resources. On the City Council, I’ll work to ensure that tax dollars allocated for education stay protected and are used as intended. I’ll also work to protect the area around Homewood High School from overdevelopment so we can preserve space and flexibility to expand our facilities in the years ahead. That means partnering with school leadership, making smart decisions about growth and zoning, and planning for long-term success. Strong schools require more than tradition, they require action. I’m committed to doing my part to ensure Homewood’s schools remain strong, well supported, and ready for the future.

To read Cobb’s full Q&A, click here. See Lane’s full Q&A here. Read Manzelli’s full Q&A here. Find Young’s full Q&A here.