Questions with the Candidates: Ward 3 candidates on stormwater management, flooding concerns

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young are running to represent Ward 3.

They spoke with The Homewood Star about their candidacies. Here are answers to a key question about the race.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Greg Cobb: Water is the number one problem we have, above anything else, and it's going to be that way from now on, as we keep on developing. If we don't keep a handle on that and prepare for it, we're going to have problems.

Chris Lane: Homewood has an aging infrastructure that affects our residents’ daily lives. There are areas where residents have dealt with flooding for years, with the City and county falling short on some promised repairs. I will meet with residents and businesses who have been impacted by stormwater issues along with city services to coordinate solutions. I will bring those needs and ideas to the City Manager and City Council to request funding in the budget to address the near term and long term solutions needed for our community.

John Manzelli: Stormwater and flooding are serious and growing issues in Homewood. We need to bring in experts to help us understand the causes and design long-term solutions that work. This means listening to engineers, studying what’s worked in other cities, and making sure we invest wisely. It’s not something we can fix overnight, but we have to start now — with the right people guiding the process.

Keith Young: Stormwater and localized flooding are serious issues in parts of Homewood, impacting roads, parks, and even private property. While progress has been made, there’s still work to do to make sure every neighborhood is protected. Last year, Homewood received a $1 million grant to help fund a critical $1.8 million stormwater project, a step in the right direction. And while the City Council has committed to budgeting for stormwater improvements each year, we need to make sure that money is being spent wisely, equitably, and with long-term impact in mind. As your City Council representative, I’ll prioritize transparency around how stormwater funds are allocated and push for continued investment in infrastructure that protects homes, streets, and public spaces. That means using both smart engineering and common-sense planning, especially as our city continues to grow and development puts more pressure on aging systems. Stormwater management isn’t just about fixing problems after the fact. It’s about planning ahead, using our resources efficiently, and protecting the neighborhoods that make Homewood home.

To read Cobb’s full Q&A, click here. See Lane’s full Q&A here. Read Manzelli’s full Q&A here. Find Young’s full Q&A here.