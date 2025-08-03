Questions with the Candidates: Ward 3 candidates on managing growth

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young are running to represent Ward 3.

They spoke with The Homewood Star about their candidacies. Here are answers to a key question about the race.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

Greg Cobb: When you start developing along that watershed, you've got to protect your watershed, and all that development is going to increase your flood. No matter what you cover up the land, you're going to increase your flood. So it's going to start the Planning Commission, and I think that then it's got to go to the city council. So I think we've got checks and balances in place to control it a little bit.

Chris Lane: Samford is an outstanding asset to Homewood. Their Georgian architecture makes it one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country. Samford’s developer presented some recent development plans that many residents had concerns about, including me. One of the biggest issues was the lack of full transparency from the City that these plans were being refined well before getting community input. Fortunately, the community rallied to let the City know of their concerns, but not without damage to the trust in city leadership. I believe the City and Samford can and will work cooperatively, again with community input early in the process, to do what is best for Homewood and benefits Samford. This approach also applies to development throughout the city.

John Manzelli: All development must be part of a comprehensive strategy. Brookwood Village should be a top priority. We need to determine what’s truly viable to develop in today’s market — and if that requires incentives, we should be open to them. We can’t afford to leave Brookwood sitting idle. We have to work to move it from being an eyesore to an asset once again. Development isn’t just about buildings — it’s about impact. It should strengthen neighborhoods, support schools and reflect our community’s values. In terms of Samford, I deeply believe in the powerful, positive role a university can play in a community. Samford has every right to grow, and its success matters to Homewood. That said, Creekside as it was proposed is a non-starter. I’m committed to working with them — openly and constructively — to find solutions that serve both Samford and the people of Homewood. Progress must be mutual — never one-sided.

Keith Young: Samford University is a valuable part of our city. It brings jobs, cultural opportunities, and millions of dollars in economic impact to Homewood. But as Samford continues to grow, it’s essential that we make sure that growth is thoughƞul, transparent, and aligned with the long-term vision of our city especially for the neighborhoods nearby. I don’t see Samford as the enemy. In fact, I believe strong partnerships with institutions like Samford can help us find solutions that work for everyone. But it’s the city’s responsibility to make sure that any development, no matter who’s behind it, respects the character of our neighborhoods, protects small businesses, and preserves what makes Homewood feel like home. On City Council, I’ll push for clearer development guidelines, stronger community input, and a process that gives residents a real voice at the table. Growth is inevitable, but how we grow and who we grow with matters. Let’s do it in a way that respects both our community and our shared future.

