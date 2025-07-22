Questions with the Candidates: Ward 2 candidates on why they're running

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates JJ Thomas and Nick Sims are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

JJ Thomas:

I am running to give Ward 2 voters a choice. My background in building and running businesses and managing complex financial operations is unique from my opponent and others on the Council. We have all recently seen first-hand the significance the City government has on our daily lives, such as public safety, parking, major development projects near our houses and parks, protecting tax payer money, and transparent communications. The City has also had its share of “growing pains.” I am running because I believe I can do a better job for Homewood on these important issues that face us now and that will arise in the future.

Nick Sims:

Serving in public office is a sacrifice and a major time commitment. There are many people important to me, who I have seen less due to my service on Council, including my wife, children, parents and friends. This past winter, I asked my parents if they thought it was selfish to run again. Without hesitation they said, “You have to run again. It is so important that good people run, and you cannot step away at a time when elected officials who are public servants are very much needed vs. those who are motivated by power and control.” Since then, countless residents have encouraged me and asked for me to continue to serve them. I am running because I love my community, and I’ll always do my best to make my family proud.

