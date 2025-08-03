Questions with the Candidates: Ward 2 candidates on supporting Homewood City Schools

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates JJ Thomas and Nick Sims are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

JJ Thomas: According to HCS’s Long Range Facilities Plan released in January, it needs to start spending an additional $1.8 million per year just for improvements to the physical condition of schools, and spend a total of $13 million per year to maintain the current condition of facilities and address life-cycle needs. I would work to identify all funding opportunities and partner with the Superintendent and School Board to ensure our school facilities are safe and well maintained, while also exploring future needs for facility expansion or replacement.

Nick Sims: The continued support of Homewood City Schools (HSC) is one of the most important actions of Council. Our school system is exceptional and our annual budget commitment to the district from the penny sales tax and property taxes is key to their success – a commitment I will continue to support. As a Councilor, I will fulfill my responsibility of appointing qualified school board members and allow those representatives to autonomously govern in collaboration with the superintendent. During my initial term, we worked with HCS to transition SRO’s to HPD staff (with benefits) and assigned them to schools through a contract with HCS.

To read Thomas’ full Q&A, click here. See Sims’ full Q&A here.