Questions with the Candidates: Ward 2 candidates on stormwater management, flooding concerns

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates JJ Thomas and Nick Sims are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

JJ Thomas: My priority will be to ensure our stormwater complies with federal and state regulations, while addressing immediate flooding issues, and balancing infrastructure needs with community concerns and quality of life. Using the recent Stormwater Master Plan as a blueprint, I will work on identifying grants and public-private partnership opportunities to help fund the Plan’s proposed capital improvement projects. The City has a plan but not adequate funding or capital allocation to execute the plan.

Nick Sims: Stormwater management has been a main priority of mine, with the following achieved during my first term: (1) Completion of a Stormwater Master Plan; (2) Allocation of $4M+ to repair/replace storm sewers, creek walls, and related infrastructure; and (3) Improved policies relating to stormwater management, including the tree ordinance, reducing impervious surface limits, requirements around onsite stormwater detention and more. These improvements led to the City improving from a Class 9 to a Class 7 FEMA National Flood Insurance rating, resulting in a 15% premium discount for residents required to carry flood insurance.

To read Thomas’ full Q&A, click here. See Sims’ full Q&A here.