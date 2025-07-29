Questions with the Candidates: Ward 2 candidates on how they plan to improve communication

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates JJ Thomas and Nick Sims are running to represent Ward 2.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

JJ Thomas: The City must, and does, follow certain legal notification requirements. But, I believe we can improve the notification methods by implementing best practices and using technology to ensure all citizens can receive timely notifications on any issues that may affect them and their family. Voters desire to track and participate in their City government and I believe the Council’s decision making is much improved with prior input from the community.

Nick Sims: The City Manager is a major opportunity to improve communication. The City Manager’s office will be a full-time, staffed office serving as the City’s primary contact - coordinating information and reports for the public. Communication improvements from my first term:

Launched "Speak to Us Homewood" for residents to submit issues and other feedback.

Posting of Planning Commission and BZA case packets.

Created “Citizen Connection”, providing updates through the City’s website/social media.

Created a HPD app with alerts and posting of a “Weekly Crime Report”.

Personally, I’ve communicated with residents through a monthly “Ward 3 Newsletter,” direct engagement via social media and prompt responses to emails/calls.

To read Thomas’ full Q&A, click here. See Sims’ full Q&A here.