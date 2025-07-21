Questions with the Candidates: Ward 1 candidates on why they're running

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Tiffany McIntyre and Paul Simmons are running to represent Ward 1.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I've been really involved in Homewood for a long time. I'm from here, graduated from Homewood High School, and I have been involved with a ton of different stuff in the school system—every level, with PTOs or Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation— but my kids are getting older now. We're actually kind of coming to the end of our school time with our kids. Our youngest is going to be a sophomore this year, and I just wanted the opportunity to serve Homewood in a little bit of a larger capacity. Paul Simmons: The city of Homewood is in a transition. We've consolidated wards. You hired a city manager as well, and now you've consolidated the council members. So, it's going to be a new form of government. I'll be honest, I am surprised that Homewood has operated in that fashion for quite some time, but I do think it's important and the council made the right decision by hiring a city manager to keep up with the day-to-day stuff. For me, I think it's the right move and the right direction uh for the citizens in our city. But, I've always served my community in several capacities. I'm on the Homewood City School Foundation. Schools to me are important. That's actually one of the reasons why my wife and I moved to Homewood, it was because of the school systems. You probably could ask any citizen here, a majority of those individuals would tell you the same. So I do serve in that capacity to ensure an effort to keep consistency with our teachers in place. If we can help them with any type of grant money to assist them in teaching our kids that will show them that we're investing in them and so we're also investing in our kids. Also, I'm a prostate cancer survivor. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 44 years old. A lot of men don't like to talk about that particular issue, but I've been led to be vocal about it. And I have since the day I was diagnosed all the way up until now. I serve on the Mike Slive Foundation where we do a lot of work in the community educational wise, but also where we're able to raise money for grants and research to determine how we can combat this condition. So I mean I've served in that capacity along with my fraternity. I have a heart for service and what better way to do that than serve my community that I live in.

