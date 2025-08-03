Questions with the Candidates: Ward 1 candidates on supporting Homewood City Schools

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Tiffany McIntyre and Paul Simmons are running to represent Ward 1.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

Tiffany McIntyre: That is probably where my specialty lies. I am constantly involved within the schools. I have great relationships with everyone in our schools, between Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation, and then also, I was the PTO president at the high school a few years ago. I just plan on honestly continuing the same thing I've always done, being there for them, being available for them, continuing to raise money, continuing to have the backs of all of our educators. Because we have—I can honestly say—the best educators in Homewood, and I will bend over backwards to help them out, because they are incredible to all of our students. So I'm excited in this role that I can continue to get to work with them.

Paul Simmons: I believe strong schools build strong communities. Again, as I mentioned before, my wife and I moved to Homewood because of the school systems. It's a strong school system. However, I am also proud to live in this city that values that. I think our school board does an excellent job in partnership. As I mentioned before, I'm on the Homewood City Schools Foundation, so we do support our teachers and our schools in an effort to provide extra resources. I think Homewood has been very good at that. But, I pledge to fight to keep public schools well funded, well supported and closely connected to the families that we serve.

