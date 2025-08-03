Questions with the Candidates: Ward 1 candidates on stormwater management, flooding concerns

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Tiffany McIntyre and Paul Simmons are running to represent Ward 1.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Tiffany McIntyre: I never pretend to have all the answers, and so that's one of the things I actually want to talk to some different people about that do know a little bit more about the storm water issues. Whether it's home builders, whether it's the planning commission for our streets and things like that, I need to know a little bit more about where they see the issues in order for me to really have a big opinion on what I think would be best.

Paul Simmons: It's been a pain point for quite some time. When I made my announcement, that's probably one of the first things I heard. Those things are going to have to happen, and you have to have a strategy involved and in place. You can't make hasty decisions because you're talking about a long-term strategy there, as it relates to storm water and drainage. I do think that if you get the right leaders involved, you can solve that problem.

