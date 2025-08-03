Questions with the Candidates: Ward 1 candidates on managing growth

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Tiffany McIntyre and Paul Simmons are running to represent Ward 1.

The candidates shared why they're running with The Homewood Star.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

Tiffany McIntyre: I think in the past, it's been very difficult for us to kind of get to the table with Samford. I think there needs to be more give and take. When it comes to our relationship with Samford within Homewood, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Samford is in Homewood and we need to be able to work together. I think there could potentially be a way to continue with development when it comes to Samford's desire, it just has to be in a way that is going to work for Homewood as well. And so I'm excited to continue those conversations, because I do think there are ways that we can work together. I'm excited to see what development can look like. But again, it always needs to be with Homewood number one, and Homewood in mind.

Paul Simmons: I think the community as a whole wants progress, but let's be honest, all progress is not created equal. So, I support growth with a purpose. That really means development that's smart, sustainable, that's really true to the character of Homewood. We welcome any new opportunity, but I think we have to be mindful welcoming in that new opportunity without losing the charm and the value that makes our neighborhoods what we call home.

