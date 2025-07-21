Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on why they're running

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker are vying to be the next mayor.

The candidates shared why they're running for the office with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

Jennifer Andress: I have served on the city council for two terms now. I serve Ward 5. I have loved it. It has been just the honor of a lifetime. I have used that position to communicate with my neighborhood on a very regular basis. I have an online email newsletter, and it's just been such a positive experience. You know, we've definitely haven't gotten everything right at all, but I feel like the communication that I've had with my constituents and my neighbors and my friends and Ward 5, I've just gained so much from it, and I'm ready to take that to the city wide level. I've been here nine years. We have a very long way to go to improve communications with our citizens. I think I can take that example that I've used in Ward 5 and bring that to the city. So that's really one of the main things I want to do. I also really love representing Homewood at the county level. I work really well with our state legislators, with our county representatives. And you know, we've gotten a lot of benefit from that. We just got a $2 million grant from Highway 31 that is going to be going out of bid in November for pedestrian improvements and egress and ingress improvements, things that I can kind of do at the state level. I attended a meeting and learned about this grant, brought it back, and worked with our city engineer to apply for that grant and got that. So that's another thing I really want to be proactive in, is really representing Homewood and finding out opportunities that we can take advantage of at the state level that maybe we haven't to date. Thirdly, I worked very hard on installing the council manager form of government. So we have a city manager that is codified, whose duties are codified, and it’s a transparent and non-political way to have a city manager. And I want to continue to work with him. I want to be there to enjoy now having this much improved form of government. I really want to be there to continue to see where we go from here. It's already been such a huge improvement over what happened the first nine years I was here, or eight and a half years that I was here, that I want to continue on with that, because it was a lot of work to get there. It was a lot of communication and a lot of discussions with our citizens, and the citizens voted to go along with this, and it's just been a huge success so far, and it's only gonna get better.

I have served on the city council for two terms now. I serve Ward 5. I have loved it. It has been just the honor of a lifetime. I have used that position to communicate with my neighborhood on a very regular basis. I have an online email newsletter, and it's just been such a positive experience. You know, we've definitely haven't gotten everything right at all, but I feel like the communication that I've had with my constituents and my neighbors and my friends and Ward 5, I've just gained so much from it, and I'm ready to take that to the city wide level. I've been here nine years. We have a very long way to go to improve communications with our citizens. I think I can take that example that I've used in Ward 5 and bring that to the city. So that's really one of the main things I want to do. I also really love representing Homewood at the county level. I work really well with our state legislators, with our county representatives. And you know, we've gotten a lot of benefit from that. We just got a $2 million grant from Highway 31 that is going to be going out of bid in November for pedestrian improvements and egress and ingress improvements, things that I can kind of do at the state level. I attended a meeting and learned about this grant, brought it back, and worked with our city engineer to apply for that grant and got that. So that's another thing I really want to be proactive in, is really representing Homewood and finding out opportunities that we can take advantage of at the state level that maybe we haven't to date. Thirdly, I worked very hard on installing the council manager form of government. So we have a city manager that is codified, whose duties are codified, and it’s a transparent and non-political way to have a city manager. And I want to continue to work with him. I want to be there to enjoy now having this much improved form of government. I really want to be there to continue to see where we go from here. It's already been such a huge improvement over what happened the first nine years I was here, or eight and a half years that I was here, that I want to continue on with that, because it was a lot of work to get there. It was a lot of communication and a lot of discussions with our citizens, and the citizens voted to go along with this, and it's just been a huge success so far, and it's only gonna get better. Robin Litaker: The biggest motivating factor in my decision to run for mayor of Homewood is my desire to see Homewood as the best small city in our country. An integral part to that is making sure that our city government and those who serve in it are trusted and transparent. We have and will continue to have one of the top school systems in the state and that among other factors make this a city that young families want to move to and where long-term residents want to remain. I’m running because I believe in Homewood’s future, and I know we can build our city together. The recent discovery by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts (Audit) states that our current elected leadership lacked ability to manage and oversee city finances. There is no excuse for that kind of lack of oversight. Our city is $159 million in debt. I know moving forward we need new elected officials who know and understand government finances. I have experience with public school finances which among other things have extremely strict policies and procedures including detailed line-item expenditures and a check and balance system of assuring each dollar is trackable and is spent in the best interest of the taxpayer. I believe my experience will be of great value to the new city manager and the new city council as we move forward in our new form of city government. I will also make sure that all new city plans that will drastically alter the area in which we live or conduct business are given to the residents and business owners first as stakeholders. Not only will they know first but they will be the first in line for input and needs and will have the final say in what projects move forward in our city. As an elected official I will be there to be your voice. Often elected officials forget that they are not the decision makers. It is the people they represent. Regardless of their personal wants or needs. I will never forget why I am there. The city council and mayor should facilitate, not dictate growth.

Read Andress' full Q&A, click here. See Litaker's full Q&A here.