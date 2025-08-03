Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on supporting Homewood City Schools

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker are vying to be the next mayor.

The candidates shared how they plan to improve city communications with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

Jennifer Andress: One of Homewood’s greatest strengths is our public schools and nobody appreciates that more than my family does. As a former PTO President and mom, I’ve seen both of our sons go through the system from pre-K at Hall Kent through graduation at Homewood High School, and they’re now excelling in college thanks to the preparation they received. Our schools were just ranked #1 again in Alabama by Niche.com and that ranking didn’t come by accident. We have worked really hard to give them the support they need. As mayor, I’ll work closely with our Board of Education to ensure our schools stay strong because strong schools mean strong neighborhoods and a stronger Homewood.

Robin Litaker: I’m a 33-year veteran educator, former Alabama State Teacher of the Year, and former school administrator. Our schools are one of the primary reasons families choose Homewood. I bring deep experience and understanding of how schools work — from finances and staffing to day-to-day operations and long-term planning. I’ve trained in multiple operational areas, including the National Incident Management System, which enhances my ability to advocate for school safety.

To read Andress' full Q&A, click here. See Litaker's full Q&A here.