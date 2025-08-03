Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on stormwater management, flooding concerns

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker are vying to be the next mayor.

The candidates shared how they plan to improve city communications with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Jennifer Andress: Stormwater management is a priority because it affects safety, property values and quality of life. We’ve already secured grants that have helped protect neighborhoods and increased staffing in our Engineering and Zoning Department. As mayor, I’ll continue pushing for smart infrastructure improvements and long-term solutions — not just temporary fixes. I’ll also work closely with at risk property owners to identify problem areas and ensure progress is collaborative.

Robin Litaker: For too long, we’ve been reactive, not proactive with stormwater management.

We need to take this seriously — and now.

What we must do:

Establish a clear, phased citywide infrastructure replacement and maintenance plan. Enforce stronger oversight of new construction Implement natural solutions where possible—planting trees and vegetation to absorb runoff and prevent erosion. Create a permanent maintenance program so we never return to this.

