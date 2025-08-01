Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on managing growth

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker are vying to be the next mayor.

The candidates shared how they plan to improve city communications with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

Jennifer Andress: What we saw with Samford & Creekside was that the process worked. We want smart development and due to our great financial stability, we don’t need to make decisions based on tax revenue that could come at the expense of our quality of life. We are beginning the process of a comprehensive master plan that can be a 20 year road map for Homewood’s future. The plan will heavily rely on public input and professional expertise. As a member of the Planning Commission and Chair of Planning & Development, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of long-term thinking and that’s what I will bring to the table as mayor.

Robin Litaker: I earned my doctorate from Samford University, and I have the utmost respect for its students, alumni, faculty and staff. Samford is an important part of our community, and I believe we must work to build a strong foundation of trust and collaboration between the university and the City of Homewood. I received an email from the president of Samford regarding the details of the major project they were planning up until that point, many of the details had not been widely shared with the public. I was surprised to learn just how far along this project was — more than two years in the making — without our community being adequately informed. That raises a critical question: Why did it take two years for our City Council to inform residents about a development of this magnitude? The negative reaction from the community was justified. It wasn’t just about the project — it was about the lack of transparency. The perception, for many, was that this was hidden from us. When a major development could impact neighborhoods, small businesses or the character of Homewood. Our City Council has a duty to inform the public early and often. So how will I manage growth when elected mayor? It starts with listening to the people first — not just hiring outside consultants. We need to have direct conversations with neighbors, small business owners and institutions like Samford to understand what our long-term vision for Homewood should look like. Samford clearly has plans for growth, and that’s understandable. But growth must happen through open dialogue, thoughtful planning, and community input — not behind closed doors. As your mayor, I will ensure that major decisions are made with you as an active participant from inception to completion.

