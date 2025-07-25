Questions with the Candidates: Mayoral candidates on improving communication

× Expand 2025 Voter Guide: Ask the Candidate

Homewood voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker are vying to be the next mayor.

The candidates shared how they plan to improve city communications with The Homewood Star. Look for more question-and-answers with all candidates for office as the election season continues.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

Jennifer Andress:

Good leadership starts with good communication. For the past nine years, I’ve made it a priority to keep Ward 5 residents informed through weekly newsletters, social media updates, and personal conversations with neighbors.As mayor, I’ll bring that same commitment citywide.

Let’s be honest, Homewood isn’t used to having a mayor who consistently keeps you informed. I plan to change that. You won’t have to wonder what’s happening. I’ll keep you in the loop because it’s your city.

Robin Litaker:

The city currently has utilized technology to improve access to many items such as documents, schedules and meetings. I do know that webpages are only as good as those who are trying to use the source. Let’s face it, most people go to work, work long hours, come home, cook dinner and they want to spend time with their family, friends or go to the ballpark. There are times when potential projects or use of city funds or sources come up that are not day-to-day business. A mayor and city council must have good judgement and make sure constituents know when a project will alter their neighborhoods or businesses. Example: the recent move to remove the turning lane in front of Dawson Church. Where did that come from? Why didn’t I know? I live in the area close to the church and that is what my neighbors were asking. And then we found out that plan was 6 months in the making. No excuse. These are the times when the above-mentioned communications haven’t worked or were never included in any easily accessible report. I want to form a Communications Committee made up of Homewood residents and business owners. Many of our citizens are experts in communication, media, and public engagement.

This committee’s job will be to improve how the city shares information with residents and stakeholders. They will review current practices, identify gaps, and make clear, actionable recommendations to ensure better transparency, accessibility, and two-way communication.

We have incredible talent right here in our city.

Because good government doesn’t just make decisions — it listens, informs, and responds. And that’s exactly what this committee will help us do better.

I plan to have not just neighborhood meetings but targeted neighborhood meetings where residents will have teams of people within the community who can assist in communicating your business (some refer to this as city business – but that’s the problem, it's your business). I will have an open-door policy. I know what you are thinking – everybody says that – I have experience with that term. As a principal, I always stopped what I was doing when a child needed me, a teacher needed me or if a parent walked in the school and needed me. That is what a mayor is elected to do. I would like to see city announcements color coded where actions that may alter traffic flow, parking, accessibility, city commitment to a long-term financial endeavor will be brought to the forefront. I will go door-to-door if necessary. Part of the duty of the mayor and city council is to make sure you are informed. In terms of city business, I will also publish what I do, who I talk to and why every month – that’s called Transparency which I believe is an action word. You can only claim to be transparent if you show that you are. NO MORE BEHIND DOOR SECRET MEETINGS. That’s not how we will do business in Homewood.

To read Andress' full Q&A, click here. See Litaker's full Q&A here.